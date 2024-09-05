Have you heard of Tadpole Water?

Not frog spawn, nope, the new Tik Tok drink trend that consists of chai seeds, water and lemon juice.

The drink - which has the look and consistence of tadpole water - is being heralded as a weight loss hack by social media influencers. But could this be right? Well, actually, a Lancashire-based expert reckons the claims might not be so far-fetched.

Tadpole Water ingredients | cm

Hazel Flight, programme lead for Nutrition and Health at Edge Hill University has looked into the science.

She said: “Chia seeds are high in fibre, which aids digestion, promotes a feeling of fullness and regulates blood sugar. The fibre in chia seeds is mainly soluble, which forms a gel-like substance in the stomach, slowing digestion and providing a steady flow of energy. So tadpole water can help you to feel fuller for longer, which could help reduce appetite and overall calorie intake.”

And that’s not all. Chia seeds could also be a beneficial addition to a heart-healthy diet. The seeds are one of the richest plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health. Omega-3 fatty acids can help to lower triglycerides – a type of blood fat that’s our main source of energy and essential for good health but can raise the risk of heart disease at high levels. There’s also evidence to suggest that chia seeds can help lower blood pressure as well as reduce blood sugar, inflammation and improve cholesterol levels. They also contain a significant amount of protein – making them a great plant-based protein source for vegetarians – and they’re nutrient dense.

Tadpole Water after 2 hours | cm

Helen added: “Chia seeds contain numerous vitamins (thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, folic acid and vitamins A and C), including antioxidants, which help the body to fight harmful free radicals reducing oxidative stress – an imbalance of free radicals and antioxidants in your body that leads to cell damage – which may lower the risk of chronic diseases, such as cancer and heart disease. Chia seeds are higher in some minerals, such as calcium, magnesium, potassium and phosphorus, than some other cereals.”

Chia seeds can absorb up to 12 times their weight in water, so lemon chia seed water helps to promote the feeling of being full, and hydration. Adding lemon juice to chia seed water not only makes the drink more palatable but it can also supplement some of the health benefits of the other ingredients. Lemon juice is high in vitamin C, which can help boost the immune system, enhance iron absorption, aid digestion and improve skin health. Lemon juice can also promote heart health by helping to reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Did I enjoy my drink? Watch the video to find out.