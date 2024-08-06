Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nurse from Preston was ordered to pay back nearly £3,000 after falsifying timesheets, a report from the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) stated.

Denise Balanza was working as an agency nurse in 2022 when she was allocated shifts at Royal Preston Hospital.

The NMC later received a referral from the hospital raising concerns about her conduct.

Medical Staffing Ltd had allocated several shifts to Ms Balanza at the Trust, and it was alleged that she had fraudulently claimed for hours she had not worked during this period.

She did this by falsifying timesheets ten times between June 2 and October 23, 2022.

In doing so, she had claimed £2799.79 in total for shifts she did not work - a considerable amount of money that she was made to pay back.

In reaching a decision over her conduct, the NMC panel took into account the timesheets, emails and evidence from the Chief Nurse at Celsus Group.

Reviewing the evidence, the panel found Ms Balanza’s actions to be dishonest, particularly from a statement she made herself on October 24, 2022.

"I know what I did with the second timesheet was very wrong and I was very dishonest,” she said.

“I am extremely sorry and I totally regret doing what I did.

“I shouldn’t have done it in the first place and I should have been honest with it.”

As well as evidence against her, the panel also did note a positive reference letter from the unit manager at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The letter stated: “I have no concerns regarding her practice under the NMC code of conduct or any concerns regarding her honesty.”

Nevertheless, it was subsequently found Ms Balanza's actions did fall short of the conduct expected of a nurse.

The report stated that Emmanuel Coniah, who represented the Nursing and Midwifery Council, said: “Ms Balanza’s actions seriously undermine her trustworthiness.”

“He therefore submitted that Ms Balanza’s fitness to practice is currently impaired on both public protection and public interest grounds,” the report added.

The panel also stated that by submitting false timesheets, money could have been diverted from patient care.

This, along with the main aspect of dishonesty, the NMC decided a striking-off order was the best course of action.

An interim suspension order of 18 months was handed to Ms Balanza, to allow for the possibility of an appeal to be made and determined.

If no appeal is made, the interim order will be replaced by the striking-off order.