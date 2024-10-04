Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire’s High Sheriff captured an audiences hearts when she shared personal memories of her first childhood trips to a seaside village, writes Kenneth Bennett.

Dressed in historic regalia, Helen Bingley OBE, accompanied by the county’s Under Sheriff, David Cam, brought Royal approval to the 100th anniversary celebration of Knott End Sports and Social Club on Saturday.

﻿The community club, which began in a humble wooden hut, was toasted by The King’s representatives at a special reception at club’s Salisbury Avenue multi-activity centre.

They were welcomed by the club’s president, Tessa Corrigan, and shared the historic milestone with the industrious club committee who are responsible for ensuring the club remains a leading community asset.

Proposing the toast, the High Sheriff, who is from Lancaster, reminisced on visiting Knott End as part of her family’s “days out” holidays as a child.

Lancashire High Sheriff Helen Bingley OBE and Under Sheriff David Cam, with the clubs president, Tessa Corrigan, the club’s oldest member James Jackson and Shirley, a friend | Kenneth Bennett

She said: “My dad, who was a manual labourer, had an old Morris 1000 which was only used during The Lancashire days out. We didn’t have Lanzorote and Tenerife then - we had days out.

“We would come to Knott End, drive to the ferry and catch the ferry to Fleetwood. We would have our navy blue school swimming costumes and go swimming in the open air baths at Fleetwood.

“Then we would have fish and chips and, if there was time, we’d go back to Knott End and play on the sand and mud flats then go home.”

She reflected: “So this is a bit like coming home … I’ve not been here for years and years. I’m absolutely delighted to be here now.

“I told my mam I was coming here and she said she had all the holiday photographs. I’ll make sure the club have copies for your files,” she promised.

And the royal representatives reserved a special warm-hearted greeting for the club’s oldest member, James Jackson, aged 88, a former club president and a member for 70 years.

In a surprise move, the Royal guests were both presented with memorial certificates by Tessa Corrigan granting them complimentary life membership to the club.

Under Sheriff David Cam commented: “We have loved every minute of our visit and we’ll definitely be back.”

Summing up the event, Tessa Corrigan said: We were honoured when the High Sheriff accepted our invitation along with the Under Sherriff.

“To our delight they came in full costume and gave all the committee an insight of their roles. The High Sheriff made a lovely speech telling of her childhood memories of visiting Knott End.

“They were both delighted with the honorary memberships and look forwards to visiting the club in the near future. The committee and I were very proud and honoured to have been a part of this wonderful occasion.”

Left to right: Keith Rigby, Lesley Rowland, Ian Rowland, Aaron Kay, David Wilson, Carol Wilson, Tessa Corrigan, Michael Corrigan, High Sheriff Helen Bingley OBE and David Cam, Under Sheriff in Knott End | Kenneth Bennett

The club’s history ::After launching as Knott End Working Men’s Club in a wooden building (see picture) on September 27 1924 the club incorporated into the Club & Institute Union on February 9 a year later.

The bowling green was added in the 1950’s and the clubs name was changed in September, 2022 to better reflect modern times and the activities they have on offer as a members club.

And, over the years, the club has grown into modern, streamlined multi purpose, brick built headquarters with more than 1,000 members.

The club opens seven days a week encouraging members, villagers and groups to share in a wide range of social and community-driven activities.