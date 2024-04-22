Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Air Ambulance paramedic from the North West Air Ambulance Charity (NWAA) has broken a Guinness World Record.

Caroline Duncan from Clitheroe took on the 26.2 miles along with thousands of others on Sunday which she tackled in her full flight suit.

Finishing with a record-breaking time of 4 hours 36 minutes Caroline has set a new record for the ‘The Fastest Air Ambulance Paramedic to Run a Marathon in a Flight Suit (female)’.

The full suit weighed 4kg in total and included the flight helmet and boots that Caroline would normally wear while working for the air ambulance charity.

After months of training, Caroline crossed the finish line on The Mall in London and was presented with her Guinness World Record certificate and medal.

Reflecting on her success Caroline said: “I tackled the London Marathon in my North West Air Ambulance 4kg suit and have smashed a Guinness World Record

“I’m ecstatic about breaking the record at the Marathon, it was tough and a difficult challenge that I didn’t think was 100 per cent possible, but when I was running through the streets and crossed the finish line, I just felt like everyone was behind me!

"I just want to thank everyone for their support before and during the challenge, it’s been an amazing experience!”

Not only has Caroline broken the Guinness World Record but she has raised over £2,500 ﻿for the lifesaving charity she works for.

In her spare time, she has attended many charity events to help raise awareness and vital funds, as well as taking on several challenges.

She’s trekked across the Sahara Desert, cycled from Vietnam to Cambodia and completed a sub-four-hour marathon, raising over £3,000 for NWAA.

Caroline, who has been working for the North West Air Ambulance Charity for over 13 years, added: “I wanted to take on the Guinness World Record title for a couple of reasons; I wanted to try and raise as much money as possible for a charity very close to my heart.