Hopefully this image is not too long in the distant future with warmer weather ‘allegedly’ on the horizon.

What better way to celebrate a sunny day than grabbing your shades and heading down to the nearest beer garden for a nice cold beverage.

We asked readers to give us their go-to places. Take a look at 21 of them.

1 . Top 19 beer gardens to visit in Lancashire Readers have voted for their top beer gardens to visit this summer in Lancashire. Photo: Google/Canva/Getty Photo Sales

2 . The Hinds Head The Hinds Head Hotel, Preston Road, Chorley, provides a décor of rustic and modern with snug areas, an open fire in winter and for summer a beer garden with rural views over Rivington and Winter Hill. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The White Bull The White Bull, 135 Market Street, Chorley, is a clean traditional pub with a sunny beer garden and pool table and food menu. It also shows Sky sports. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The Albion The Albion, 243 Whalley Rd, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington, beer garden overlooks the Leeds and Liverpool canal. Photo: Google Photo Sales