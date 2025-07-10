A life-changing injury has inspired a dad-of-two to retrain as a physiotherapist.

Joseph Hawkins suffered 64 per cent burns to his body after an incident while he worked as a Field Joint Coating Supervisor and Inspector in the oil and gas industry.

As the 41-year-old required a vast array of medical treatment, he spent a lot of time with physiotherapists and now he’s celebrating his graduation from the University of Central Lancashire.

The Liverpudlian, who worked in his previous industry for more than 15 years, said: “After going through my own recovery from major burn injuries, I saw how life-changing physiotherapy can be. That experience really stuck with me and made me want to give back, so I made the decision to retrain and pursue a career in physiotherapy. I wanted to be a physio who helps those who have experienced similar trauma, guiding and helping them through the difficult moments in their recovery.”

The dad of eight-year-old Esme and three-year-old Ethan enrolled on a health professions Access to HE Diploma at Knowsley College before joining the three-year undergraduate course at the Preston based institution.

Joe Hawkins | UCLan

Joe commented: “Trying to juggle full-time study while being a dad to two young kids, running a house along with my partner, Laura, definitely had its moments. It was a lot to manage at times but we managed to find a way.

“When I first started the course, I felt a bit like an impostor, coming from a totally different career, and I wasn’t sure if this was where I belonged. But with support and time, I found my feet and feel I have grown into the role. It honestly feels a bit surreal now to have graduated. It’s been a long road, with plenty of ups and downs, but it’s also been incredibly rewarding. I’m proud of what I’ve achieved, especially coming into this from a completely different background. It feels like the start of something meaningful.”

While Joe is now applying for full-time roles within the NHS, he also volunteers with the Katie Piper Foundation as a shadowing physiotherapist and peer support worker. He added: “My story shows that it’s never too late to do something new, even if it’s taken a completely different and difficult path to get there. This degree means more than just a qualification to me; it’s about turning tough life experiences into something positive, which hopefully helps others.

“I’ve got to give a special shout-out to my tutor, Nic Richards. She’s been in my corner from the very start, and honestly, without her support, I’m not sure I’d have stuck with it. She believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself, and that made all the difference.”