University saves the day for Ukrainian university graduate

A University student who was unable to travel to Ukraine to graduate has been given the opportunity to don an academic cap and gown by the University of Central Lancashire.

Hamza Hassan completed his medical degree at Uzhhorod National University in summer 2024 but due to the Russian invasion he was unable to travel from the UK for his graduation ceremony.

Hugely disappointed he couldn’t enjoy his special day in the south western Ukrainian city, he was advised by one of his lecturers to approach the University of Central Lancashire, which has been twinned with the Ukrainian institution since 2022, when it began providing support to help maintain operations during the conflict and to assist with post-war re-establishment.

Hamza, from London, said: “Because of the conflict, the UK Government advised against travelling to Ukraine, which meant I couldn’t attend my graduation there and neither could many of my classmates.

Hamza Hassan in his academic cap and gown.

“When I heard about the UK–Ukraine Twinning Initiative, where British universities are supporting Ukrainian institutions and their students through these difficult times, it gave me hope that the same spirit of support might extend to British students like me.

“I requested to attend the graduation because it is such a meaningful milestone. I am incredibly humbled and deeply grateful for the University’s kind decision to allow me to take part in the graduation ceremony.

“It’s hard to put into words just how much this opportunity means to me and my family. It’s more than just a day; it’s a chance to reflect on the journey, recognise the effort it took to reach this point, get closure, and enjoy celebrations that I thought I’d lost. It’s also a nod to the brilliant lecturers who for so long turned up each day to teach us online despite what was, and is still, going on in Ukraine.”

Hamza began his medical degree in Dnipro and later transferred to Uzhhorod. During the war, his studies continued online, while he completed all his practical sessions at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London, with the support of Dr Rosalind Tilley of Guy’s Hospital. He states he would not have been able to complete the programme without her assistance.

“Students like me continued our studies online,” he said. “I was fortunate to complete my clinical rotations within our wonderful National Health Service, which provided invaluable hands-on experience and helped ensure I could meet all the requirements to finish my degree despite the circumstances.”

Hamza, who took to the stage alongside School of Medicine and Dentistry graduates today, Tuesday, is now working with medical devices that treat people with sleep apnoea and is sitting further exams to gain his General Medical Council registration.