A man stayed in a hotel low-rated by TripAdvisor for just £17 - and said he was pleasantly surprised.

George Redfern, 21, spent a night in Blackpool's MyRoomz Seaview Hotel in late December - which he branded one of the worst rated in Britain.

But he says it was far better than he expected - and significantly better than the rating online.

A review previously said the Lancashire hotel was "so sad".

George Redfern, 21, outside The Seaview Hotel, Blackpool

But George, a production scheduler from the Wirral, Merseys., said: "When I saw the price of how much the hotel cost my first thought was: 'What is the catch here?'.

"When you find something cheap your first thought is negative but all I paid for a night stay in Blackpool was £17 - nothing more, nothing less.

"The room smelt a little damp but I wasn't surprised with how cheap the room was.

"Nothing looked out of the ordinary - and you could tell someone has cleaned the room up."

George checked in on December 22 last year for one night.

He said: "I found a phone number on the door and rang it. It took two minutes before someone answered the phone.

"While checking in there was a communal area. It had a pool table and a TV."

George then paid his £17 before going up to see his room.

He said: "The room was small and basic - but mostly clean. The mattress was springy.

"There was a TV in the corner of the room which worked.

“There were complimentary hot drinks so I made a coffee. I checked to see if everything was in date - and it was.

"There was a hair on the bed, which the only issue of the whole experience."

George had his own bathroom - but could have paid just £11-per-night if he had chosen the communal option.

And he said: "The shower was working, but the mirror in the bathroom was cracked and needed replacing."

George stayed for one night and gave his experience five stars.

He posted a video of his stay on TikTok, which has already been viewed more than 300,000 times.

He branded the hotel "one of the worst rated hotels in the UK" in the clip.