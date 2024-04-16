I started running 6 months ago and now I've won a half marathon
A 27-year-old from Chorley who only started running six months ago has already won a half marathon.
Reece Brown decided to lace up his running boots in October last year after starting out with a friend and has proved to be a Linford Christie in the making having already won the Liverpool Half Marathon in February with a time of one hour and 16 minutes. He also made fourth place in the Riverton Night Race in January and 100th place at an impressive time of two hours and 42 minutes at last weekend’s Manchester Marathon.
The construction worker who has also set up his own running group which ‘runs’ every Tuesday evening at 6pm at Astley Park, said: “I started off doing basic small runs myself and then downloaded a running coach app which is tailor made for whatever type of run you want to do whether it be a 5k or a 10k.
“The running club is really good for people wanting to get out there and socialise. So far we have around 26 people.”
Reece’s sister Jade King added: “I am extremely proud of my brother and all he has achieved in such a short space of time. He has amazed us all with his talent.”
Reece will also be taking part in the Chorley 10k on Sunday, May 5.
You can find out more about Reece’s Chorley running group via his Instagram @runningwithrb.
