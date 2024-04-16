Deafblind teen from Preston whose clothing was picked up by George at Asda up for National Diversity Award
A Deafblind Preston teenager whose clothing was picked up by George at Asda last year has been nominated for a National Diversity Award.
Talented Ava Jolliffe, 17, who is also a wheelchair user, has been nominated for her efforts in changing perceptions of Deafblindess.
She has dedicated a large part of her teenage years to working with multiple charities to create awareness and support disabled people across the UK, and has already received numerous accolades due to her efforts.
The artist creates digital art using her tablet, and will be opening her third solo art exhibition - titled 'Paper View' - at Garstang Arts Centre on Thursday, May 2.
The nomination process for the the awards is vote dependant, with Ava relying on public votes to be in with the chance of winning the Positive Role Model Award for Disability at the prestigious awards ceremony, which will be held in Liverpool in October this year.
A spokersperson for Derian House where Ava attends said: “We're extremely proud of this extremely talented young woman, and would love to invite you all to take a few seconds out of your day and vote for her.”
She has also been named as the designer of this years Poundland Christmas bag. The National Diversity Award which celebrates the achievements of communities, charities and role models that tackle the issues in today’s society, is dependent on public votes, with the winner being announced in Liverpool in October and Ava is the only DeafBlind Disabled nominee. To vote for Ava click HERE.
