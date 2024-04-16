Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Deafblind Preston teenager whose clothing was picked up by George at Asda last year has been nominated for a National Diversity Award.

Ava Joliffe has been nominated for a ational Diversity Award for her efforts in changing perceptions of Deafblindess.

Talented Ava Jolliffe, 17, who is also a wheelchair user, has been nominated for her efforts in changing perceptions of Deafblindess.

She has dedicated a large part of her teenage years to working with multiple charities to create awareness and support disabled people across the UK, and has already received numerous accolades due to her efforts.

The artist creates digital art using her tablet, and will be opening her third solo art exhibition - titled 'Paper View' - at Garstang Arts Centre on Thursday, May 2.

The nomination process for the the awards is vote dependant, with Ava relying on public votes to be in with the chance of winning the Positive Role Model Award for Disability at the prestigious awards ceremony, which will be held in Liverpool in October this year.

A spokersperson for Derian House where Ava attends said: “We're extremely proud of this extremely talented young woman, and would love to invite you all to take a few seconds out of your day and vote for her.”