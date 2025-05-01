Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An new independent skincare, fragrance and handmade gift boutique has opened in the heart of a Lancashire town.

Naomi Roberts, 42, welcomed dozens of local shoppers to Wild Venus, based on Brown Street, Burnley, for the grand opening on Saturday, April 26.

Naomi, who has invested in her first shop after selling her vegan products at artisan markets for the past five years, said: “I’m thrilled to open the doors to my first Wild Venus bricks and mortar in this vibrant town and wonderful community. When I started making wax melts from my kitchen during lockdown, I never dreamed that I’d end up with a shop filled with an entire range of products.”

She added: “I’ve had a great response from all the locals who came to my open day and I’m confident that this is the start of something really special.”

The shop, which was formerly Pop of Beauty, boasts a range of handmade vegan products including soy wax candles, artisanal soaps, indulgent body butters, and nourishing skincare essentials, made by Naomi in a workshop behind the counter.

Creative workshop

She added: “What makes the Wild Venus shop truly unique is that it doubles as a creative workshop. Customers have the rare opportunity to see products being made in real time, gaining a behind-the-scenes look at the artistry and care that goes into each Wild Venus creation.”

Wild Venus also features handmade crafts created by fellow female entrepreneurs, most of whom are from across the North West, with cards, home décor, hair accessories, jewellery and more.

Naomi said: “It’s such a great shop and location, I couldn’t keep it all to myself, so I invited makers from across the North West to collaborate with me. I am very passionate about empowering and inspiring women, so it was natural for me to use the shop to support other female-led businesses.”

Naomi, who lives in Belmont, near Bolton, founded Wild Venus in 2020 as a creative outlet during lock down. As a keen rock climber and hiker, she realised that while she took great care of her body through physical activity, she had never prioritised looking after her skin.

What started as a small endeavour—hand-pouring soy wax melts in a home studio in Whalley Range in Manchester—quickly grew into a dedicated business producing unique, handmade products, using premium ingredients sourced from small British-based suppliers.

Wild Venus, on Brown Street, is open Tuesdays to Saturdays, 10am until 5.30pm.

To find out more or to enquire about becoming a supplier, go to wildvenus.co.uk.