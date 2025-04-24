Tune in to Burnley as four-day festival returns to the town next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready to turn up the volume because Burnley Live 2025 is back next week, bringing four jam-packed days of music, entertainment and community spirit to venues across Burnley from Friday 2nd - Monday 5th May.

Now in its third year, Burnley Live is tuning up to be one of the biggest music celebrations in the town, uniting dozens of pubs, bars and businesses in a festival of live music and local talent. From indie and rock to pop and punk, the festival covers a variety of genres, with a headline stage located on Ormerod Street showcasing an incredible line-up of local bands and musicians throughout the weekend. St James’s Street will also come alive with the Artisan Market, set to take place on Saturday 3rd May, serving everything from popular street food to local produce and arts and crafts, while families can see live wrestling action at Burnley Market, where the stars of Top Rope Wrestling Academy battle it out from 12pm – 2pm.

With an eclectic range of performances taking place from 11am ‘til the late hours, this year’s line-up includes a mix of crowd-pleasing favourites and rising stars. Look out for performances from the likes of the world’s first and best Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band, Fleetwood Bac, ska band Owter Zeds, Electric Disco band The Blipz, acoustic rock and pop band The Biscuit Bros, local Burnley singer Georgina Moat, and a variety of icon tribute acts including Kylie, ABBA, Meat Loaf, Bon Jovi and Robbie Williams amongst many others. There will also be lots of karaoke events, meaning audience members can show off their skills and get in on all the musical action.

Main Stage Line-Up

Ormerod Street

Saturday 3rd May 2025

1pm – 2.45pm – Old Habits – rock band with serious tunes

3.05pm – 4.50pm – Rude Boyz – a shot of ska, reggae and 2Tone classics

5.10pm – 6.55pm – Supernova – four-piece rock and indie chart band

7.15pm – 9pm – Marching Bones – a rock covers band playing classic and modern rock.

Sunday 4th May 2025

1pm – 2.45pm - Soul Gravy - a duo providing a mix of styles for your pleasure

3.05pm – 4.50pm – The Vibe – a four-piece band playing everything from 60s to modern rock

5.10pm – 6.55pm – Skafull – a 7-piece Ska Reggae Band

7.15pm – 9pm – Roadkill Revival – playing rock, pop, punk and drunk

Organised by Discover Burnley in partnership with Burnley venues Bar Mojitos and Remedy Gin Bar, the event willcelebrate the town’s thriving entertainment scene and offer a platform for local musicians.Popular venues signed up to take part this year include Bar Mojitos, Remedy Gin Bar, The Big Window, The Royal Dyche, Smackwater Jacks, The Loom, The Palazzo, Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Ellis’s, The Turf, The Inn on the Wharf, The Swan, Real Food Hall, Penny Black, Hatters Craft Bar, The Coal Yard, The Swan, The Little White Horse, Hidden, Mr Greens and Charter Walk Shopping Centre.

The Burnley Live full schedule and line-up is now live at https://discoverburnley.co.uk/burnley-live/.