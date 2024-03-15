I stand at the Fishergate Hill bus shelter every day so the last thing I want is to be chased by bees

Prestonians have reacted with a mixed bag to news of the the city's first ever bee-friendly bus shelter.

Earmarked for Fishergate in the coming months, it has been installed as one of the final elements of the cycle-friendly CYCLOPS (Cycle Optimised Protected Signals).

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone. Sign up for our free newsletters now Near the shops and doctor's surgery towards the bottom of Fishergate Hill now sits a Living Roof bus shelter that features a mix of native wildflowers and sedum plants, which are ideal food sources and habitats for bees and other pollinating insects whose numbers are sadly in decline. 

One person called it 'such a good idea', while another added, 'bees don't sting unless they're provoked. It's a good thing for nature - stop moaning!'

Other residents were of a different mindset.

One said: 'I stand there everyday, last thing I want is to be chased by these', while another added, 'Way to go!Sting the passengers while they're waiting for a bus Some called into question how people who were allergic or used epi pens would cope if they were stung.

'Buzzzzzzz Offffffff. I'm all for nature but I'm glad I don't have to use buses , I'd be terrified of a bee coming anywhere near me, can they not find somewhere near the cycle paths?'

Will Ramage, Clear Channel’s managing director said: "Our Living Roofs are a sanctuary for bees and other essential pollinators and as a Platform for Good we believe it's our responsibility to provide habitats that support their survival as populations face decline.

