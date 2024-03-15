The first ever bee-friendly bus shelter coming to Fishergate Hill in Preston over the coming months has been met with a mixed bag reaction.

Prestonians have reacted with a mixed bag to news of the the city's first ever bee-friendly bus shelter.

Earmarked for Fishergate in the coming months, it has been installed as one of the final elements of the cycle-friendly CYCLOPS (Cycle Optimised Protected Signals).

Some readers were happy about the news of a bee friendly bus shelter, while others weren't.

One person called it 'such a good idea', while another added, 'bees don't sting unless they're provoked. It's a good thing for nature - stop moaning!'

Other residents were of a different mindset.

Jennifer Richards, Clear Channel estate manager, County Councillor Scott Smith, cabinet member for highways and active travel, Emma Lloyd, Clear Channel portfolio partnership manager.

One said: 'I stand there everyday, last thing I want is to be chased by these', while another added, 'Way to go!Sting the passengers while they're waiting for a bus Some called into question how people who were allergic or used epi pens would cope if they were stung.

'Buzzzzzzz Offffffff. I'm all for nature but I'm glad I don't have to use buses , I'd be terrified of a bee coming anywhere near me, can they not find somewhere near the cycle paths?'