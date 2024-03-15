These are the 8 most affordable places to rent in Lancashire in 2024

If you are looking for the cheapest place in Lancashire to rent this year, then look no further than Hyndburn.
By Emma Downey
Published 15th Mar 2024, 15:27 GMT

With increasing rent prices neverending, a new study carried out by personal finance experts Sambla has revealed how much of our salaries are being spent on rent in the north west.

Hyndburn ranks as the most affordable location for a single person to rent a small property in the North West. Data shows that the average monthly rent of a small property in this local authority totals £357. This equates to just 13.4% of a local tenant’s gross monthly salary of £2,662.

Take a look at the top 8 places.

The personal finance experts at Sambla have analysed the cost of renting in every local authority in England from the Office of National Statistics to understand how affordable housing really is.

1. The top 8 most affordable houses to rent in Lancashire

2. Hyndburn

Fylde was second. Data shows that the average monthly rent of a small property in this local authority totals £439. This equates to just 13.5 per cent of a local tenant’s gross monthly salary of £3,245.

3. Fylde

South Ribble ranked third. Data shows that the average monthly rent of a small property in this local authority totals £408. This equates to just 15 per cent of a local tenant’s gross monthly salary of £2,723.

4. South Ribble

