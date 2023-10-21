Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Comedy legend Peter Kay has been away a long time.

Many even questioned if he could recapture the magic from his earlier career but Vanessa Sims, editor of the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette can confirm he DEFINITELY can...

As I made the descent (in the dark) down the million steps from the concourse to the floor of the arena - the sheer scale of the task facing Peter Kay was laid out for all to see.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only did he have to make 21,000 people laugh but keep them with him for his two hour show. A tall order for even a seasoned pro.

As I made my way to my seat, I was relieved I had not arrived a few minutes later as Kay took to the stage with a camera and was honing in on the crowd still trying to get to their seats.

It was immediately clear he is literally half the man he used to be.

In fact, I think he even sounds a bit different, if that's possible?

Peter Kay Live

But he still has that special recipe of Kay magic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He started off the show with a round of 'remember that advert' - which was an instant crowd pleaser.

He even paid reference to the former jingle of Lancashire business Charnock Richard Cycles.

Belting out the Chorley's business' instantly recognisable jingle 'Get yourself to down to Charnock Richard Cycles' accompanied by the crowd - Kay had the room in stitches.

Peter Kay Live

He even went on to describe how he visited Charnock Richard Cycles to buy a bike for his son - but said they were too pedantic over all the extra things the bike could do - when he simply wanted a bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then advised the 21,000 people in the audience 'Don't shop at Charnock Richard Cycles'.

Bolton-born Kay is 10 months into a two-and-a-half year arena tour boasting 110 dates.

The show had everything you could want... laughter, tears, music, crowd interaction and a special guest.

Kay's extra special ability to be able to turn the everyday mundane into laugh-out-loud comedy is still at the forefront of his show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And I've got to give it to him - the show was worth every penny of the £75 ticket price.

As the majority of the crowd settled down to watch the Phoenix Nights star with a two pint special for the extortionate price of £16.95 - he even paid reference to the 'great offer' on the drinks tonight while pulling one of his famous faces.

I'm conscious the tour still has 18 months to go and I don't want to give away his act - but I can't not mention the special guest who appeared in Manchester.

Noel Gallagher. Portrait by Matt Crockett

Oasis legend Noel Gallagher took to the spade to jam on stage with the comedy icon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crowd went wild to see a fellow Mancunian - who initially they thought was Kay, sporting a mask of Kay, to then remove it to reveal one of Noel Gallagher, before finally revealing himself.

It added a little extra something despite Gallagher not even speaking.

For all those who have tickets to the upcoming gigs - you're in for a treat!