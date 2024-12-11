Nothing says Christmas like a tree surrounded by heaps of shiny wrapped parcels - but for many Lancashire youngsters, the painful reality of poverty means they may not receive a single present.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, thanks to a `giftmas tree` at the Hayfield pub in Ormskirk – which is owned by the Manchester-based Joseph Holt brewery, big hearted customers have ensured that at least 374 children will now have something to unwrap on Christmas morning.

Instead of adorning the pub`s Christmas tree with traditional decorations, tags were hung on the branches, marked with an unnamed child`s age and gender. Customers were then invited to take a tag and replace it with a gift appropriate for that youngster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The response has been incredible,” said landlady Jess Lucas who runs the pub with partner Chris. “We even had one young girl who, having heard about our Giftmas tree, spent all her saved pocket money on presents as well as producing some home-made ones too. I always say that our community never fails when it comes to helping those in need and once again, they have proved this to be the case. Thanks to our customers` outstanding generosity many children will now have a present to unwrap on Christmas Day”

It took six cars to load up all the gifts for distribution via the West Lancashire Family Hub – which will ensure they are given to youngsters most in need.

Picture shows landlady Jess Lucas with the donations for the Giftmas tree. | submit

The Hayfield is owned by the Manchester-based Joseph Holt brewery which owns 127 pubs across Lancashire and the North West. The original Giftmas tree idea was the brainchild of fellow Joseph Holt pub landlords Suzanne Tingle and Paul Spink who run the Half Way House in Blackpool and who launched the initiative last year. After which the Hayfield immediately followed suit and this year Giftmas trees are being adopted by many Joseph Holt pubs.

There are 4,200,000 children in poverty in the UK. Previous research has found that one in five children may not get a Christmas present this year. Just over half of all UK local authorities have seen an increase in the proportion of children in child poverty since 2019/20 – with Lancashire a particular blackspot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Longmire, marketing manager at Joseph Holt, said: “The Giftmas tree is a wonderful example of how our pubs really are at the heart of the communities where they are based . It means that lots of children who might otherwise have gone without presents this Christmas will have something to look forward to.”

Jess added: “This is only the second year we have done this at the Hayfield, and the number of donations has rocketed – from 174 last year to 369 this year. In Ormskirk in particular our local community is so generous – we raised £12,000 for Joseph Holt’s anniversary appeal for the Christie Hospital.

“And we are still collecting warm winter clothes, dry food goods and household essentials, which will be donated to local schools for families who need an extra hand over the Christmas period. We decided to do this additionally as many people rely on the school dinners, with the kids off for Christmas this will incur further costs for parents to face financially. We are all so happy to know that in some small way we can help children in need have a better Christmas.”