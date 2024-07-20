I really hope Jay Slater's family gets to give him the best possible send off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Generous donations have seen the gofundme appeal for Jay Slater reach almost £70,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Messages of love and support have been shared by donors as they offer their condolences for the 19-year-old who most likely died in a fall in Tenerife.

In a statement issued through a GoFundMe page, Mr Slater’s mother Debbie Duncan thanked people for their support and encouraged them to donate to help with the funeral costs and repatriating his body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week, a Spanish court confirmed that Mr Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, had died in Tenerife and said his multiple injuries were consistent with a fall in a rocky area.

Posting on the GoFundMe page, which was set up to fund the search for Mr Slater, Ms Duncan said: “Hello everyone, thank you for all of your kindness, support and condolences in light of the tragic news that Jay’s body has been found.

“We are overwhelmed with grief and are so grateful for your support.”

The GoFundMe for Jay Slater's family has now raised more than £65,000 | LEP

She added: “We are working with agencies to arrange Jay’s repatriation to the UK and the remaining funds, along with any future donations will be used to help with this if needed and to pay for Jay’s funeral costs back home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to give our boy the send-off he deserves so please do continue to share and support our fundraiser however you can.”

Mr Slater had attended the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance, and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island, which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

He had travelled to an Airbnb in Masca after a night out, but the two men said to have rented the property were later ruled “not relevant” to the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEP

Around 5,600 separate donations have now been made to the gofundme by donors some as far as Australia.

Pippa Knowles said: “Some abhorrent individuals should remember "there but for the grace of god I go". This family have lost a child not 1 penny will help to ease any of that pain. I don't care how it's spent just hope it helps their financial burdens right now. Sending Debbie, Warren and Zach love and compassion and keeping Jay in my prayers.”

Karen Begley said: “I have lit many a candle for Jay's safe return. He brings tears to my eyes every time i see his picture. I pray that Jay's mum, dad and brother are able to get through this. I am absolutely heartbroken for you all and more so for Jay as he was taken too soon. Fly high wee guy, you have touched so many hearts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poppie Clarke said: “Your family have not left my thoughts from the moment Jay went missing. I wish the outcome was different for you all, I hope you can find some closure.”

Terri Daly said: “A lot of people don’t seem to realise how much search teams/repatriation costs! Sorry for your loss.”

Nerminka Norman said: “Dear Debbie Just wanted to say that I can not imagine the pain you must be going through. I have followed the news since Jay went missing hoping that he will be found alive and well. Being a mother of a son who is only 1 year older than Jay I can not imagine how I would feel if something happened to my son. I am so sorry for your loss. What you have experienced is beyond words. I am wishing you strength and I am sending you a lot of love to get through this . Jay reminds me of my son and I am feeling your pain.”

Jay's dad Warren Slater and brother Zak. Credit: Sky News | Sky News

Philippa From Australia said: “Dear Debbie and Warren I can only begin to imagine the depth of your pain and sorrow during this incredibly difficult time. Losing a child is a heart-wrenching experience that no words can adequately comfort. The extensive coverage of Jay’s story by the press and social media has brought his disappearance to the attention of people around the world, many of whom have been captivated in the month long search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was devastating that it was not the news we all desperately hoped for - we share in your heartache. Please know that you are not alone in your grief. The widespread awareness of your son's situation reflects the impact he had on so many lives and the empathy felt by people everywhere. Please continue to ignore the negativity and may you find strength in the memories and love you shared with your beautiful boy. My thoughts are with you as you navigate your hardest journey yet. With deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences from one mother to another. May the angels take care of you Jay in your passing to your next life.”

Oswaldtwistle has been turned blue with a sea of ribbons as the community unites in hope behind the family of missing Jay Slater. Credit: P L Photography And Images | P L Photography And Images

Naomi Warne said: “Debbie, Warren and Zak, I’m devastated for all you’ve endured this last month. I can’t ever begin to imagine. I’ve cried frequently. My heart is broken. I know I couldn’t ever fully appreciate the pain you’re going through, I just want you to know I’ve cried frequently. My heart is broken. I know I couldn’t ever fully appreciate the pain you’re going through, I just want you to know my thoughts are with you. Jay has touched the hearts of us, of me and my heart is truly broken for Jay and for you all. As a mother I have felt this pain acutely. Bring your boy home. Rest in eternal peace Jay.”

Sally Maycox said: “I really hope your family gets to give you the best possible send off.”

H Tanner said: “Don't stop until you get all of the answers you need to find peace. Sending much love to your family.”