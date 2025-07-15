Football has become a walk in the park for veteran goalkeeper Trevor Howard after clinching national and county titles at the age of 61.

The perennial shot-stopper’s first season in walking football has brought him the Lancashire Over-50’s Premier Division title with club side Fylde Coasters just days after helping the Red Rose county clinch the over-60’s England title.

Trevor, known in local football circles as ‘Fred’, kept a clean sheet in all five of Lancashire’s matches on finals day at Coleshill in Warwickshire to be crowned national champions.

They blew away the opposition on the day, beating Kent 2-0, Essex 1-0, Wiltshire 1-0, Birmingham 4-0 and Norfolk 1-0 to take the over-60’s title. He then followed that up with another clean sheet on the final day of the league season, helping Fylde sign off with a 7-0 win over Garstang Whites to finish top of the table in the Lancashire Walking Football League’s Over-50s Premier Division, narrowly pipping runners-up Third Space Cadets from Bolton on goal difference.

“It’s been a great season,” said Trevor, who is hoping his heroics in goal for both club and county can give the international selectors a nudge – he was recently on trial with the England over-60s squad.

“I didn’t know what to expect when I first switched to walking football from the 11-a-side game. But I’ve been amazed by the skill level. Some of the players have an amazing touch.”

In more than four decades playing local amateur football – first as a no-nonsense central defender and then as a keeper – Trevor has turned out for a host of clubs including Walmer Bridge, Hoole United, Longton Arms, Mill Tavern and Lisieux Hall.

He was still signed on for Hoole when he turned 60, but took the decision to try his hand at walking football in the hope it would extend his playing career.

He regularly plays five-a-side in the Preston area and has been snapped up to play the occasional game for a Spanish walking football club when he is on holiday at his favourite resort.

“I love football, always have,” he said. “I want to keep playing as long as I can and right now walking football is helping me do that.”

In addition to Trevor, the Lancashire Over-50 squad crowned champions of England were: Gary Jackson, Mark Davis, Tony Powell, Stuart Saint, Dave Meadows, Chris Omara and Andy Clark.Lancashire took three more teams to the national finals day in Coleshill.

The over-65s finished in fifth place in their age group and two women’s sides – the over 40’s and over-50’s – both finished third.

Next year the county is hoping to build on their 2025 success and have six teams in the England championship showpiece event.