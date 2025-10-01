I lit up this Lancashire landmark for an amazing cause that saved my life

If you saw a Lancashire landmark turn pink, your eyes weren’t deceiving you.

Rivington Pike really did glow last week, thanks to a Chorley mum, determined to promote a life-saving cause.

Natalie Kerr had been experiencing breathlessness since her son Brandon was born and after initially dismissing it as juggling life as a mum and a nurse, her condition deteriorated and when she gave birth to her daughter Isabelle, she could barely breath during labour.

Natalie, who lives in Adlington, was diagnosed with a condition called pulmonary hypertension which had caused damage to her heart and lungs. She was given three years to live, but thanks to a registered donor, she was able to get a double lung transplant, and the 43-year-old has seen her daughter Isabelle and son Brandon grow up.

Speaking last year, she told the Post: he said: “When I was diagnosed and given three years to live my biggest fear was that I wasn’t going to be here to see them grow up. I absolutely love being their mum and the thought of being taken away from them broke my heart. I wanted to see everything, all the milestones.

“Twelve years on from my transplant I am so very thankful to my donor, who was on the register, for keeping me here with my children. It breaks my heart to think of everything I would have missed. Thanks to my donor my children still have their mum and we have made so many happy memories.”

Organ donation awareness walk to Rivington Pike | submit

To promote Organ Donation week and to get people talking about the issue, Natalie, her friends and family, wearing pink organ donation tshirts, made the climb to Rivington Pike, where it was lit up as the sun set.

Taking to social media, Natalie said: “The turn out was incredible, I really appreciate everyone who managed the climb up to support the cause and all who sent photos. I really hope we got people talking about Organ Donation and sharing their wishes with their loved ones. You never know we may have even saved a life.

“I’m living proof that Organ Donation works, and thanks to my amazing donor Andrea I was up there last night very grateful and proud with my beautiful children, family and lovely friends. Please if you haven’t share you wishes www.organdonation.nhs.uk

“Thank you again to CDS Events for their hard work, Chorley Council, Councillor Kim Snape for their support & united utilities Paul Ashcroft for my lift upto the top I really appreciated it.”

Rivington Pike at sunset - Natalie Kerr and supporters | submit

Organ donation

More than 740 people in the North West lost their lives waiting for a transplant in the past decade - and the waiting list is the highest it's ever been with more than 8,000 people currently in need of an organ transplant – including 915 patients in the North West and 221 in Lancashire.

“Someone will die today waiting for an organ transplant,” said Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant. “You are more likely to need a transplant than you ever are to be a donor - and most of us would accept an organ if we needed one – but far fewer of us have made the decision to donate. By confirming your decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register, you could save or transform up to nine lives.”

Despite the challenges, there has been promising progress: more than 44,000 lives have been saved or improved through deceased and living donor organ transplants in the past decade. But with thousands still waiting, NHSBT is urging people to take just two minutes today to confirm their decision to be an organ donor.

To find out more, and confirm your support for organ donation, visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk, call 0300 123 23 23 or use the NHS app.