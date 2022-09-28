A mural has been painted on the side of The Station pub in Butler Steet, and will be one of the first things travellers see when stepping off the platform at Preston Railway Station.

Since taking over the Station in February 2020, Blind Tiger Inns have always wanted to do something to make the side wall more attractive.

Photo Neil Cross; The new mural at The Station, Preston

After working with artists Urban Gypset earlier in the year, it was decided they would also work on The Station to create an eye-catching piece of art.

Travelling from Cornwall, the artists spent three days on a cherry picker looking over the city while creating the mural.

What’s the mural like?

The mural has a Lancashire Rose embedded amongst the bright stripes and the face of a woman.

Photo Neil Cross; The new mural at The Station, Preston

Sarah Smith, manager of the Station said: “I am absolutely in love with what has been created, and everyone has been stopping to take pictures!

"It’s now the first thing that anyone sees when walking out of the train station which is amazing. I am so proud it’s on the side of our pub as there is nothing like this in all of Preston, so it really puts us on the map.”

Anything similar around?

Several pubs and businesses in the Preston area have opted for murals.

Photo Neil Cross; Olivia Hayes with the new mural at The Station, Preston

Preston artist Shawn Sharpe has created several murals, including one in Adelphi Street, at Slingers Ironmongers and at the Lamb and Packet.