I found my family when I met my foster carer - she helped me become the person I am

A care leaver has said he 'found his family' when he met his foster carer.

Ryan was living in a shed and battling addiction before being welcomed into Yvonne's home at the age of 17.

During that time Ryan earned a qualification from college, went on holiday as well as watching football matches and X-Factor auditions with Yvonne.

Ryan said: "From the moment I met Yvonne she was welcoming, considerate, caring and patient. I didn’t know it at the time, but I had found my family.

"She has played a huge role in helping me become the person I am today.

"She always listened, celebrated my successes and because of her encouragement I’ve grown into a more confident person."

Foster carer Yvonne with foster son Ryan | LCC

Ryan, 25, now works as a support worker and says he chose the career to pass on the kindness that he was shown by Yvonne.

Yvonne has been a foster carer for 23 years and says it's a dream come true to call many of those she has looked after 'family'.

Yvonne, 64, started fostering alongside her late husband Fred, but has been a single carer since he died in 2014.

Yvonne has been a foster carer to more than 25 young people.

Some of them stayed with her for a short time, for planned breaks, while others spent several years living in her home.

Yvonne said: "They're all part of my life, they're my family. They're everything.

"I always say that they’ve given me as much as I've given them, or more. I hoped for connections like this, but I never expected this.

"They're always texting me, they're always in contact and I feel really valued by them.

"If there's any issues or if they're not feeling well then I just give them support and advice on what to do, just as any good parent would.

"There are ups and downs and sometimes you need to set boundaries with a foster care placement, but once you've earned their respect I think you've always got that."

Foster carer Yvonne with foster daughter Lauren | LCC

Care leaver Lauren, 25, moved in with Yvonne when she was a teenager.

Lauren now owns her own home and has three children who call Yvonne "Nannie Von."

Lauren said: "She’s always been so supportive and without Yvonne I don't know where I would be right now.

"To be included in such a loving family is such a special privilege. Yvonne has always been my biggest supporter and now she is the best possible grandparent any child could ask for.

"She has forever gone above and beyond for us all as care leavers and supports us all in any way she possibly can.

"With Yvonne by my side anything is possible."

County Councillor Cosima Towneley | LCC

County Councillor Cosima Towneley, cabinet member for Children and Families said: "It's clear to see what a huge impact Yvonne continues to have on Ryan and Lauren, and the joy they have brought to Yvonne.

"They have such fond memories of being together and the future as a family means a lot to all of them.

"Equally important are those that stayed a short time. The stability Yvonne provided will have been a building block for them to move forward knowing there was hope, love and a safe home to live in out there and that things can change.

"If you have thought about fostering a child or young person then I'd encourage you to contact our team to find out more.

"You don't need any formal experience or qualifications, but you could be making a huge difference to a child's life, and your own, by becoming a foster carer."

To be considered as a foster carer, you need to be over 21, have a spare room and live in or close to Lancashire.

Applications are welcome from all parts of our diverse Lancashire community. Whatever your age, race, gender, living arrangements or employment status, if you are LGBTQ+ then we want to hear from you.

For more information about becoming a foster carer, the events and the support available, visit: www.lancashire.gov.uk/fostering or call 0300 019 0200.