I found 21 iconic places on the Fylde Coast perfect for a cute date this winter

From swanky restaurants to exciting day-trips, this list has you covered in terms of places, spots, and attractions to go out and try with your significant other.

Land the perfect crisp winter’s day whilst visiting one of our suggested locales and you’ve got yourself a hum-dinger of a day out which is sure to impress.

Take a look at the list below...

Also, be sure not to miss some of our other recent lifestyle pieces...

1 . Rendezvous Café 107 Bond St, Blackpool FY4 1EX | Café | Google Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool Tower Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4BJ | Iconic Landmark | National World Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool Zoo E Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 8PP | Zoo | Blackpool Zoo Photo Sales