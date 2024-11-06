The Tesco name first appeared in 1924, a blend of Cohen’s initials and the supplier TE Stockwell. Over the decades, Tesco grew from a small retailer into a national and eventually multinational powerhouse. In the 1950s, Tesco expanded rapidly, introducing larger self-service stores, and by the 1960s, it had ventured into the realm of supermarkets.

The brand continued to evolve, launching superstores in the 1970s, and diversifying into non-food products, banking, and even mobile networks. Today, Tesco holds a prominent place in British society as the UK’s largest supermarket chain, with over 4,000 stores and a significant share of the grocery market.

It has become a household name, serving diverse communities with various store formats, from Express convenience stores to Tesco Extra hypermarkets. Tesco’s online shopping and delivery services are widely used, especially since the pandemic. The brand is associated with affordability and accessibility, making it a staple for British families.

With its "Every Little Helps" slogan, Tesco has positioned itself as a pillar of British retail, committed to customer service, competitive pricing, and community initiatives. With that in mind, we decided to put together a list of all the Tesco stores in Preston, South Ribble, and Chorley ranked on their Google reviews...

1 . Tesco Express | Moor Ln, Preston PR1 7DR | 4.3 stars (17 reviews) Google Photo Sales

2 . Tesco Express | Preston Rd, Leyland PR25 4NT | 4.3 stars (4 reviews) Google Photo Sales

3 . Tesco Express | Blackpool Rd, Lea, Preston PR2 1XJ | 4.1 stars (42 reviews) Google Photo Sales

4 . Tesco Express | 1 Longsands Ln, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9PS | 4.1 stars (32 reviews) Google Photo Sales