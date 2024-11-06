All 19 of Preston, South Ribble, and Chorley's Tesco stores ranked from best to worst on your Google reviews

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Nov 2024, 13:40 BST

Tesco’s story began in 1919 when Jack Cohen started selling surplus groceries from a market stall in London’s East End.

The Tesco name first appeared in 1924, a blend of Cohen’s initials and the supplier TE Stockwell. Over the decades, Tesco grew from a small retailer into a national and eventually multinational powerhouse. In the 1950s, Tesco expanded rapidly, introducing larger self-service stores, and by the 1960s, it had ventured into the realm of supermarkets.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

The brand continued to evolve, launching superstores in the 1970s, and diversifying into non-food products, banking, and even mobile networks. Today, Tesco holds a prominent place in British society as the UK’s largest supermarket chain, with over 4,000 stores and a significant share of the grocery market.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

It has become a household name, serving diverse communities with various store formats, from Express convenience stores to Tesco Extra hypermarkets. Tesco’s online shopping and delivery services are widely used, especially since the pandemic. The brand is associated with affordability and accessibility, making it a staple for British families.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

With its "Every Little Helps" slogan, Tesco has positioned itself as a pillar of British retail, committed to customer service, competitive pricing, and community initiatives. With that in mind, we decided to put together a list of all the Tesco stores in Preston, South Ribble, and Chorley ranked on their Google reviews...

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Still fancy a bit more lifestyle content? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent pieces...

All of Lancashire's 37 McDonald's restaurants ranked from best to worst according to your reviews

The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood

26 of the best & highest rated restaurants in Lancashire you have to try, from takeaways to Michelin stars

These are Blackpool's dodgiest and roughest old school pubs down the decades... according to you

The 35 very best and most desirable places to live in Lancashire, according to you

The 21 ugliest parts of Lancashire according to readers, including spots in Preston and Blackburn

The 26 best dog friendly pubs in Lancashire to visit for a pint with your adorable pooch

1. Tesco Express | Moor Ln, Preston PR1 7DR | 4.3 stars (17 reviews)

Google

Photo Sales

2. Tesco Express | Preston Rd, Leyland PR25 4NT | 4.3 stars (4 reviews)

Google

Photo Sales

3. Tesco Express | Blackpool Rd, Lea, Preston PR2 1XJ | 4.1 stars (42 reviews)

Google

Photo Sales

4. Tesco Express | 1 Longsands Ln, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9PS | 4.1 stars (32 reviews)

Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ShoppingCultureTescoLancashirePreston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice