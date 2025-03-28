Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Readers have reacted strongly to news that a Lancashire private school has closed its doors with only two days notice.

Jonathan Harrison, headteacher and proprietor of Moorland School in Clitheroe, shocked parents by sending out an email on Wednesday evening, saying that the senior school would close on Friday.

Speaking with the Post, he said he was “heartbroken” and put the decision down to a culmination of being owed £200,000 in fees, a falling number of full fee-paying parents, higher operating costs, and Labour Government’s decision to introduce VAT on school fees and increase the amount of employers' National Insurance.

Mr Harrison has since retired as headteacher. Around 75 pupils have been affected, and 12 members of staff have lost their jobs.

The nursery and junior school are unaffected.

Reaction

Readers have been mixed in their thoughts, but many expressed their concerns for pupils and anger towards the Government.

Gill Airey said: “That's tough for those children taking external exams this summer.”

Stuart Finch said: “There are children about to take GCSE’s! A labour government who with immediate effect have put 20 per cent VAT on fees … if these are funded by a second wage that’s a huge hike for a normal family. Most who make other life sacrifices and life choices to send their children into private education. Much love being sent to the families and children this affects. Very stressful times.”

Ollie King agreed. He said: “This is the education of many children we are talking about. Numerous about to sit GCSEs, worrying about being separated from their friends in different schools. Put the envy to one side and think about the actual tangible impacts of such a stupid, bitter policy from Labour.”

Steph Steadman said: “Well done Government….more children looking for school places in already over-subscribed non-private schools that are understaffed and under resourced.”

Moorland Private School, Clitheroe

Liquidation update

On Friday, Begbies Traynor Group issued a statement after their details as liquidators were given by Jonathan Harrison in communication to parents.

They said: “Begbies Traynor has not been formally appointed as office holders in the matter of Moorland Private School Limited. In prior conversations with Mr Harrison over recent weeks, he communicated that he was working with other schools and parents to transfer the students to ensure their continued education.

“We were informed yesterday of Mr Harrison’s resignation, and it appears that he has passed the responsibilities of running the school to others, and provided our contact details to parents and other parties.

“Until we are provided with the required information to enable our formal appointment as liquidators, we are not able to provide any information as we cannot assess the situation. In the meantime we would suggest would direct any enquiries to the Bursar's office or directors of the company until a formal appointment is made.

“We have every sympathy with the parents and students of Moorland School, and if we are formally appointed, we will make every effort to share information with affected parties as soon as possible. Until then we are unable to make any further comment."

Offer

An offer of help to affected pupils and families has been made by Chatsworth Education. Director Matthew Kenworthy said: “I currently provide free educational support to Gurkha Forces families, but in light of this urgent situation, I am extending my services to all families affected by the closure. If there are students in need of guidance or assistance, I would be happy to assist.”