A private school which charges up to £33,000 a year in fees is closing with just two days notice - over funding issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An emotional letter from the head of Moorland School in Clitheroe to parents has been circulated online, including by former Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans, who called it “another victim of the VAT/NI costs heaped onto them by this Government”.

In the letter dated Wednesday, March 26, Jonathan Harrison, who is listed on the school’s website as headteacher and proprietor says: “It is with great sadness that write this letter to you and with deep and heartfelt sorrow that I tell you that Moorland Senior School will close on Friday 28 March 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has been the hardest decision of my life and one that I have tried very hard to avoid. We have looked strongly into all other possibilities of continuing to run Moorland Senior School, at least until the end of the academic year in July, but sadly this is just not economically viable due to a combination of adverse political and economic factors.”

Around 75 pupils aged from 11-18 are affected and other schools including Westholme and Scarisbrick Hall are involved in trying to find places and help with summer exams. Twelve members of staff will be made redundant.

The nursery and junior school for younger children are unaffected and run as separate enterprises.

Moorland Private School, Clitheroe

Money problems

Speaking to the Post, Mr Harrison said the senior school was owed £200,000 in fees, there was a falling number of full fee-paying parents, higher operating costs, and he also blamed the Labour Government’s decision to introduce VAT on school fees and increase the amount of employers' National Insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “My wife and I personally lost £770,000 last year, and we put another £70,000 in to get through Christmas. We needed another £300,000 just to get through to September and that meant putting our house at risk.

“We’ve worked really hard to do everything we can, and we’ve agonised over this decision. Last week we knew it wasn’t looking good and we decided that we didn’t want to take fee payments for next term and leave families with no time to make alternative arrangements.

“Trolls have been having a go at us, but I can honestly say we’ve tried everything and we’re devastated. We’re hard working and decent people. This school has been run by my family for 37 years and by myself for the past 15.

“It’s a great school and it’s not a Ferrari-driving or Lamborghini community. A lot of parents are making massive sacrifices to be able to sent their children to private school and because of that, we’ve not put the fees up for the past three years. But Labour seem to hate this sector and they don’t see the impact their decisions are having.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Harrison said he has been trying to find alternative employment for the staff being made redundant, and has been working closely with other local private schools, who will support our Year 11 and Year 13 students as they approach their summer GCSE and A-Level examinations. Mr Harrison said he has decided to take on some boarders in his own home while their accomodation can be arranged.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "We are seeking communication with the school so that we can contact the parents and children affected to discuss what options they have in the local area. "If any parent wishes to discuss their child's place they should contact [email protected] and our team can provide advice and guidance."