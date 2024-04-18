Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Lancashire’s oldest mills in a picturesque corner of the Ribble Valley countryside, with permission for use as a hotel AND a lake is on the market for an incredible price.

Kirk Mill, in Malt Kiln Brow, Chipping, was the home of H.J. Berry's chairmaking factory for more than 100 years, and it can date its history back to 1785. Set in approximately 3.1 acres and with a huge pond, the Grade II-listed property is available for just £350,000 with agents Graham Sibbald.

What do you get for your money?

The mill is of traditional stone construction under a dual-pitched slate roof. It still has many of its original features such as the water-powered wheel and gearing system.

The agents say: “The property has recently undergone significant work to ensure it is structurally sound and has then been stripped back to developers core condition. Works include a new roof, full stone cleaning/pointing and structural steelwork has been added. The property is ready and prepared for redevelopment into an 18 bedroom hotel, bar and restaurant.

The mill has planning permission for use as a hotel.

“The Mill has been refurbished to a developers’ shell specification in order to ensure flexibility upon completion of sale. Adjacent to the Mill is the original Mill Pond and an area of woodland providing a number of different exciting possibilities and opportunities for a purchaser, subject to planning. The pond has potential for fishing usage and the large private grounds including riverside walks and wooded areas.”

You want more?

A wider area development site of approximately 5.9 acres is also available for offers over £900,000. The site is situated to the eastern side of Malt Kiln Brow and comprises a former industrial site. The original industrial buildings have now been demolished, leaving concrete hard standing in preparation for development. There is planning consent for a Trailhead Centre, Plant Building and car parking.

H J Berry and Sons

Reputed to be Britain’s oldest chair maker, family-firm H J Berry and Sons made chairs at their base in Chipping from 1840 until it went into administration in April 2010.