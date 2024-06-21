They met online 7 years ago and tied the knot at the Dalmeny Hotel in St Anne’s. They are both 40 and Leanne is a nursery manager and Alan works in payroll.

Their wonderful day had everything they wished for, surrounded by their favourite people.

The day went perfectly but the most special moment turned into sadness. Leanne’s aunt Anne McCormack had always wanted to see her neice marry. And she did just that before sadly passing away in the early hours of the following morning.

Leanne said: “I was extremely close to my aunt, she always wanted to watch me marry and be happy. She had a heart attack early hours after the wedding, a day we know that she would have done anything to see. We believe she waited for that day to pass. She was like my second mum and my children called her grandma.

Following the ceremony, guests enjoyed a wedding breakfast with a saxophonist, magician and a giant Scalextric for car fan, Alan. They cut a four tier, stunning wedding cake made by the Lytham Cake Company and their first dance was to Tom Grennan and Ella Henderson’s Let’s Go Home Together. All photos courtesy of Robert Charnock True Love Optics See inside their incredible day...

Alan Varley and Leanne Burgess who married at the Dalmeny Hotel in St Annes

With the girls. Leanne said the run-up to the wedding was fine, they were very organised! "My bridal shop was great at all alterations and dress fittings. It was Lula Ella Brides and they always made me feel so special and like the only bride in the world."

Alan and Leanne exchange vows at a ceremony which was 'beautiful'. "Our boys ushered everyone to the ceremony room overlooking the promenade"