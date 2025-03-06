A Lancashire student has been crowned the national one metre springboard diving champion at the Plymouth Armada Cup.

Meet 12-year-old Amber Blundell from Halsall who has also secured the top ranking qualifier position for the Sponsored GoCardless Championships in June, marking her as a rising star in the sport.

Diving champ 12-year-old Amber Blundell from Halsall. | UGC

The Year 7 student at Ormskirk School spends much of her free time training at Skelmersdale's Bye Nevan pool - the only facility in either Lancashire and Merseyside to offer springboards.

She trains twice a week with her parents Matthew and Camie, taking her to Manchester and Bradford on alternate weekends for additional training sessions.

Her proud parents said: “Amber won Gold and became Champion at the Plymouth Armada Cup, and we couldn’t be more proud of her.

“We want to thank her incredible coaches and say well done again to Amber!”

Amber’s victory is a remarkable feat, as she competed against over 27 divers from across England, Scotland and even Dubai.

With over 17 National Age Group diving clubs represented - including London, Plymouth, Guildford, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Leeds and Sheffield - this event featured some of the country’s most elite young divers training at world-class facilities alongside Olympians.

Her headteacher John Burnham added: “We’re all hugely proud of Amber and are sure this is just the beginning of her diving journey.

“We know she will make a huge impression at the next championships in June, and the whole school will be cheering her on.”

“Her commitment, talent, and determination make her an inspiration to aspiring athletes and a future contender in the sport.”

She is hoping to dive into more glory in June when she competes at the National Championships.