An 89-year-old man from Lostock Hall is getting set to brave dizzying new heights with a sky dive later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfred Cook will be jumping out of a plane on Saturday, September 21, along with with his daughter Judith, 58.

Alfred Cook, will be jumping out of a plane on Saturday, September 21, along with with his daughter Judith, 58, for wife and mum Maureen. | UGC

The duo have decided to brave the challenge to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society after wife and mum Maureen was diagnosed with the heartbreaking condition seven years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alf, whose idea it was, said: “At the grand old age of 89 I am doing something I have always wanted to do which is a sky dive.

“I have chosen to do this for Alzheimer's Research UK as my much loved wife of 64 years was diagnosed with with it seven years ago.

“It is a cruel disease were you lose a little bit more of the person you love every day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alf and his daughter Judith. | UGC

Every year worldwide over 10 million people are diagnosed with dementia, that is one person every 3.2 seconds.

Alzheimer's Research UK are the UK's leading Alzheimer's research charity aiming to find a cure for dementia.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails Alf, who has also appeared on Radio Lancashire to chat about his pending sky dive, added: “Judith will be doing this with me. It was my idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are are doing this from Cark Airfield at Flookborough with no prior training involved.

“We are both excited and nervous about this.

“My wife and I have been married for 64 years.

“She has deteriorated over the last seven years since she was diagnosed.

“She has gone from being able to do jobs around the house, cooking cleaning, washing and ironing to being able to do nothing.

“She cannot remember anything.”

If you would like to make a donation to Alfred's fundraiser for Alzheimer's Society click HERE.