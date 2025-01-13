Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire Police have released a secret note Kiena Dawes kept detailing the abuse she suffered at the hands of her former partner.

Ryan Wellings, 30, from Bispham, has been found not guilty at Preston Crown Court of the manslaughter of Kiena Dawes, 23, who prosecutors claimed killed herself after a campaign of domestic violence, but was found guilty of assault and coercive and controlling behaviour between January 2020 and July 2022 after a seven week trial at Preston Crown Court.

The note, which was disguised as a shopping list on her phone, detailed what she claims he had said to her including that he was going to ‘make her life hell’.

The note read:

“Food -

“Tomatoes.

“You think your better than everyone.

“Your a dosser.

“You had nothing.

“You've had f*** all your whole life.

“You had f*** all in a dossy flat. With a dossy Nissan car. You was a skint dosser you always have been.

“You will never have what I've had.

“You are s*** at doing hair in your s***** little job.

“You do s*** hair cuts

“You are a fat little f***.

“You feel sorry for yourself everyday because you've had a s*** life. Get over it.

“Your no better than anyone I've ever met. You think you have a good heart but I've never seen it.

“Your not a good person.”

“I slept with his uncle whilst I was pregnant that's why my nails fell off I was s******* in the hot tub.

“I slept with his friend for a pair of shoes.

“My ear rings changed colour whilst I slept out so that means I had sex with someone.

“I am going to make your life hell.”

Part of the abuse Kiena had noted and disguised as a shopping list. | Lancashire Police

Ryan Wellings (pictured) was cleared of manslaughter but found guilty of abuse and coercive control and will be sentenced later this week. | Lancashire Police

Paying tribute to the young mum of one, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said:

“Kiena Dawes was a devoted and loving mother who, despite her personal challenges, was determined to give her baby girl the best life she could.

“Ryan Wellings took Kiena’s love and in return launched a concerted campaign of emotional, mental and physical abuse.

“Over a two-and-a-half-year period, Wellings broke her spirit. He isolated Kiena, belittled and abused her, controlled her, subjected her to violence and made her believe that she would never escape him.

“Kiena had the foresight to keep a hidden note on her phone disguised as a shopping list, to record the vile, abusive things Wellings would say to her.”

The spokesperson for the police added: “We would like to thank the jury for their considered verdict in what has been an extremely harrowing and complex case.

“While we and Kiena’s family are disappointed that they didn’t come back with a manslaughter verdict, we are pleased the jury recognised that Wellings was guilty of criminal wrongdoing by the guilty verdicts they did come back with today.

“Although today’s headlines will understandably be about Ryan Wellings, we don’t want Kiena, the victim, to get lost or forgotten about.

“Kiena was a fun-loving, kind and sensitive young woman who had her whole life ahead of her.

“She was a mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend who died in extremely tragic circumstances.

They appealed for anyone who found themselves in an abusive relationship or knows or suspects someone else might be in one to make contact with them or reach out to domestic abuse organisations for help and support.

Wellings, a landscape gardener, has been returned to prison and will be sentenced later this week.

Anyone struggling can also ring the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on: 0808 2000 272.