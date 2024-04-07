I am a Ghostbusters superfan from Preston and now I am starring in the new movie

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Ghostbusters fan has said it was a ‘dream come true’ to appear as an extra in the new movie along with the original cast members.

Simon Gray from Preston fell in love with the franchise when his dad took him at the age of nine to watch it at the cinema.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ghostbusters superfan Simon Gray from Preston plays an extra in the new film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He now shares his passion with his own children after building up a huge collection of memorabilia.

Has been collecting Ghostbusters merchandise for the last 30 years.

He told the BBC when he was nine his parents brought him to watch to watch Ghostbusters 2 in the cinema which cemented his love for the franchise.

READ MORE:

Read More I'm the robot that will be picking your medication at Preston and Chorley hospitals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I collected the toys as a child and then as I have got older the toys have gotten bigger and bigger.

"I was invited by Sony on set where I took part in two days filming.

“I was one of only six fans involved and got to shoot scenes with all the original cast as well as the new stars of the film.”

Another superfan who will be no doubt excited for the new movie is Mike Bell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Bell, 38, worked at the Sealife Centre before an illness led him to spend three months in hospital, upon his departure he decided to change his life and fulfill his dream of becoming a real life Preston City Ghost Buster.

Ghostbusters superfan Mike Bell.

One booking led to another and now Mike and his family lead a team of eight Ghost Busters in Preston putting smiles on people’s faces up and down the county.

He previously told the Post: “I got old but I never grew up, things I loved as a kid we now get to live out. I’m dressed as a Ghost Buster and drive a Ghost Busters car. It’s bizarre and not everyone’s cup of tea but it puts a smile on people’s faces and that’s why we do it.” In cinemas now, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire tells the story of The Spengler family returning to the iconic New York City firehouse where the original Ghostbusters have taken ghost-busting to the next level.

When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must unite to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age.