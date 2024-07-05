Labour takes control of Hyndburn as new MP Sarah Smith takes over the helm from Conservative Sara Britcliffe

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 5th Jul 2024, 06:11 BST
Hyndburn has a new Labour MP.

Labour has beaten the Conservatives to gain control of Hyndburn after a tense night at Accrington Town Hall.

The constituency's new MP, Sarah Smith won by 1,687 votes.

Hyndburn's new MP, Sarah Smith won by 1,687 votes. | X

She beat defending Conservative candidate Sara Britcliffe.

Final results for Hyndburn:

Sara Britcliffe, Conservative: 10,499

Shabir Fazal, Green Party: 4,938

Richard Oakley, Reform: 7,541

Sarah Smith, Labour: 12,186

Beth Waller-Slack, Lib Dem: 1,210

Turnout: 54.6 per cent

