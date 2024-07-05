Labour takes control of Hyndburn as new MP Sarah Smith takes over the helm from Conservative Sara Britcliffe
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hyndburn has a new Labour MP.
Labour has beaten the Conservatives to gain control of Hyndburn after a tense night at Accrington Town Hall.
The constituency's new MP, Sarah Smith won by 1,687 votes.
She beat defending Conservative candidate Sara Britcliffe.
Final results for Hyndburn:
Sara Britcliffe, Conservative: 10,499
Shabir Fazal, Green Party: 4,938
Richard Oakley, Reform: 7,541
Sarah Smith, Labour: 12,186
Beth Waller-Slack, Lib Dem: 1,210
Turnout: 54.6 per cent
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.