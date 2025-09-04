The life of a Lancashire nuclear power station has been extended by a year - securing around 750 jobs for longer.

Energy giant EDF has announced that Heysham 1 and Hartlepool power stations will continue generating until March 2028, an extension of 12 months. The decision secures more than 1,000 high-quality local jobs in the Lancashire and Teesside areas for longer.

The decision was taken following a series of positive graphite inspections at both stations over the past nine months.

Dr Mark Hartley, Managing Director of EDF’s Nuclear Operations business, said: “I am pleased we have been able to confirm a further 12 months of operation for Heysham 1 and Hartlepool. Extending the life of these stations makes sense. It secures employment for longer for more than 1,000 people who work at those sites, and it supports the UK’s ambitions to have a clean, secure electricity supply.

“A further year of operation for these two stations has the potential to power more than four million homes and reduce the need for imported gas.”

Heysham Power Station. Picture: Geoff Harris

In December 2024, EDF extended the lifetimes of all four of its generating Advanced Gas-cooled Reactor (AGR) stations. At that time Heysham 1 and Hartlepool were given a one-year extension on the basis that there were a number of important inspection and safety case milestones due in 2025. Positive progress in these areas has supported the decision to extend the lifetime by an additional 12 months.

Heysham 2 and Torness, which are both scheduled to generate until March 2030, were not in scope for this review after a two-year extension was granted last year.

EDF’s ambition is to continue making zero-carbon electricity at its four generating Advanced Gas-cooled Reactor (AGR) stations for as long as it is safe and commercially viable to do so and will keep station lifetimes under review.