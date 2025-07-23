Lancashire coffin stones take on a new meaning after Ozzy Osbourne's death

The Garde I listed Heysham stone graves - also known as rock-cut tombs - are eight pre-Conquest tombs of uncertain date cut into the bedrock of a headland outside the ruined St Patrick's Chapel in Heysham.

Although a well known fact amongst locals, those elsewhere in Lancashire may be unaware that these unique stone coffins featured on the front cover of one of Black Sabbath’s best selling albums.

The Best of Black Sabbath album sleeve pictures the four water-filled stone-hewn graves on it and they now take on a new poignancy with the death yesterday of lead singer Ozzy.

Below we take a look at this famous part of Heysham’s history along with many other pictures depicting the beauty of this quaint village near Morecambe .

If these images inspire you to take a visit to the he ancient graves, we hope you spare Ozzy a thought as you do so...

1 . Heysham views The sun sets on the stone coffins at Heysham Head. Photo: Peter Wilcox Photo Sales

2 . Heysham views The SHIP sculpture at sunset at Half Moon Bay, Heysham. Photo: Spencer Ross Photo Sales