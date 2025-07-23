Lancashire coffin stones take on a new meaning after Ozzy Osbourne's death

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 15:03 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 15:03 BST

The legendary Ozzy Osbourne sadly passed away yesterday but did you know that some historic grave stones in Lancashire will be forever linked to the Black Sabbath star long after his death...

The Garde I listed Heysham stone graves - also known as rock-cut tombs - are eight pre-Conquest tombs of uncertain date cut into the bedrock of a headland outside the ruined St Patrick's Chapel in Heysham.

Although a well known fact amongst locals, those elsewhere in Lancashire may be unaware that these unique stone coffins featured on the front cover of one of Black Sabbath’s best selling albums.

The Best of Black Sabbath album sleeve pictures the four water-filled stone-hewn graves on it and they now take on a new poignancy with the death yesterday of lead singer Ozzy.

Below we take a look at this famous part of Heysham’s history along with many other pictures depicting the beauty of this quaint village near Morecambe.

If these images inspire you to take a visit to the he ancient graves, we hope you spare Ozzy a thought as you do so...

The sun sets on the stone coffins at Heysham Head.

1. Heysham views

The sun sets on the stone coffins at Heysham Head. Photo: Peter Wilcox

Photo Sales
The SHIP sculpture at sunset at Half Moon Bay, Heysham.

2. Heysham views

The SHIP sculpture at sunset at Half Moon Bay, Heysham. Photo: Spencer Ross

Photo Sales
Looking out onto Morecambe Bay from Heysham village under summer blue skies.

3. Heysham views

Looking out onto Morecambe Bay from Heysham village under summer blue skies. Photo: Keith Knowles

Photo Sales
Picturesque Heysham village.

4. Heysham views

Picturesque Heysham village. Photo: Jason Bellinger

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Ozzy OsbourneHeyshamLancashireBlack SabbathHistory
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice