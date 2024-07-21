Hundreds dressed as Kate Bush gather in Preston’s Avenham Park for 'The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever'
Picture this - hundreds of people donned in red dresses and wigs prancing around to Kate Bush’s classic song Wuthering Heights.
It’s certainly not something you see everyday.
Yet on Sunday, crowds of people joined together for ‘The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever’ on Avenham Park - a charity event organised by local Kate Bush fans Helen Frost and Lou Hoole.
The idea is to fling yourself about in wild abandon and embrace something joyous by re-enacting the iconic dance from the 1978 music video.
It was first started in 2023 and proved extremely popular, with more than 300 tickets sold, and it was hard not to be taken aback by the number of people at this year’s event.
The atmosphere was brilliant. Men, women and children of all ages had jumped at the opportunity to simply dance with one another and have a bit of fun.
As striking as the red dresses were, they paled in comparison with the broad smiles on people’s faces.
Prior to this year’s event, Helen Frost said: “Last year was our first year and the response was amazing.
“So many people went all out with their outfits and it was wonderful to hear feedback on how uplifting participants found it.
“Some were a little nervous at first but pushed themselves out of their comfort zone and loved it!”
As the crowd grew, friends hugged and showed off well-rehearsed flowing dance moves in preparation for the big dance.
Everyone’s inner Kate Bush was itching to emerge.
After a few warm-up rounds, the real thing kicked into gear, with the unmistakable first few notes ringing out.
It was an amazing sight, and it was hard not to smile as the sea of red jumped and skipped around.
A huge round of applause followed as people made their way to the fundraising tents to donate money to Lancashire Mind and Preston Domestic Violence Service.
If you’re a Kate Bush fan and live near Preston, I would highly recommend checking this event out!
