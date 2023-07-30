The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever: 26 amazing pictures as hundreds gather in Preston’s Avenham Park dressed as Kate Bush
As far as music videos go, it doesn’t get much more iconic than Kate Bush’s Wuthering Heights.
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Jul 2023, 18:36 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 18:38 BST
The inspiration for many a solo-attempt in front of the bedroom mirror, the much-celebrated dance routine had fans the world over. And one of them has decided to bring the illustrious choreography to Preston, staging a huge gathering of Kate Bush fans as part of The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever.
A charity dance event in aid of Lancashire Mind and Preston Domestic Violence Service, the meeting of Kate Bushes took place on Sunday in Preston’s Avenham Park, as the sea of green soon became a mirage of red. Take a look at a few of our best pictures from the occasion.
Page 1 of 7