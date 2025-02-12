Hundreds attend final walk on Blackpool Promenade for gorgeous fox red Labrador and guide dog Ian

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 12th Feb 2025, 16:45 BST
A terminally ill guide dog was treated to a very special walk on Blackpool Promenade so that he could say goodbye to all his family and friends.

Hundreds of people showed their support by turning up at Blackpool's North Pier so they could walk with Ian the guide dog on his final walkies, after he was diagnosed with cancer late in 2024.

Volunteer puppy walker, Gemma Fairhurst, organised the event with just a weeks notice - aware that Ian has only been given a very short time to live.

Gemma and Ian.placeholder image
Gemma and Ian. | Gemma Fairhurst

Struggling to walk very far, eight-year-old Ian was initially pushed in a pram along Blackpool Promenade before he was given a "guard of honour" by well-wishers and dozens of dogs.

Gemma, 40, from Chorley who runs edible dog card business Scoff Paper walked alongside Ian in his new pram which she called ‘a Royal carriage for her Ginger Prince’.

Her current guide dog in training Otis also accompanied the pair on their walk.

They were also joined by about 80 dogs, including other guide dogs she had trained.

Ian was a working guide dog when he was diagnosed in early January with an inoperable sarcoma in his chest and lymphoma in his lymph nodes.

Ian was a working guide dog when he was diagnosed in early January with an inoperable sarcoma in his chest and lymphoma in his lymph nodes.placeholder image
Ian was a working guide dog when he was diagnosed in early January with an inoperable sarcoma in his chest and lymphoma in his lymph nodes. | Gemma Fairhurst

He holds a special place in Gemma’s heart because he was the first of nearly 20 guide dogs she has trained.

She told BBC Radio Lancashire she had always agreed with Ian's owner, guide dog user Mark Fielding, to look after him when he retired aged 10.

Following the dog's terminal diagnosis, she said she was now looking after Ian for whatever time he had left.

Ian and Gemma on BBC One's Dragons' Den.placeholder image
Ian and Gemma on BBC One's Dragons' Den. | Gemma Fairhurst/BBC Dragons' Den

“Unfortunately he isn't going to get the retirement he deserves... so I decided to arrange this walk for him.

She said she had been "overwhelmed" by people travelling from as far afield as Liverpool to join the beloved pooch on his final walk on Sunday.

As well as being a beautiful send-off for the guide dog, her goal was also to raise enough money to pay for another guide dog puppy.

The walk - called 5,000 steps for £5,000 has surpassed £6,000.

If you would make to make a donation to the GoFundMe page click HERE.

