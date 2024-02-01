Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The search is on for Lancashire’s best nurses, clinical support workers and nurse associates to help care for children at Derian House Children’s Hospice.

The charity has launched a huge recruitment drive to take on up to 12 new members of staff as part of improvements to how it delivers care for more than 400 seriously ill babies, children, young adults and their families.

Why the need?

Bosses at the charity in Astley Village say there's a few reasons for the nurse recruitment drive, including maternity leave and retirements. Management are also looking to strengthen the workforce so they can be more flexible and help even more children and families.

The charirty has said there are no plans to cut services if the posts are not filled, and the recruitment drive is about expanding the team and future proofing as there is a national nursing shortage.

Nurses in action at Derian

"I feel I can be what I set out to be"

Ruth Ellicott, Registered Nurse at Derian House, said: “At the hospice I have more time to spend with each child. I’m usually looking after the same child from the start to the end of my shift. I feel like I can be what I set out to be – a nurse delivering excellent care. I know that I’m making a real difference to families here at Derian House.”

Catherine Randall, Clinical Director (Chief Nurse) at Derian House, said: “It’s an exciting time at Derian House and we’re looking for more registered nurses to join us in our journey to continue to provide excellent care for our families. Derian House is a happy place but of course there are sad moments too – to look after a child and their family at the end of their life is a real honour and a privilege.

“We have a fantastic team and we all support each other. We’re looking forward to welcoming some talented new nurses into the Derian family to make sure the care we offer to our families is the very best it can be.”