A huge, new flexible co-working space will soon be opening in the heart of Preston.

The 32,000 sq ft office hub at 33-34 Winckley Square housed Capita for 25 years, and was bought by Manchester-based Branco Capital in 2022. They have now appointed OneCoWork to run the facility. It represents the first co-working location in the UK for OneCoWork, which operates three centres in Barcelona, with clients including Fortune 500 companies.

They said they were drawn to Preston because of it's transport links, proximity to big businesses and a lack of new office space.

When will it open?

The hub is due to open in early April 2024. While eventually it will provide more than 500 desks for individuals, teams and businesses, the company's plans include a first phase of more than 300 desks alongside 4,000 sq ft of communal space, meeting rooms, event and conference spaces, a gym and kitchens.

A co-working centre is set to open at Winckley Square (image credit: Branco Capital)

"An increasingly attractive place"

Joshua Senior, director at Branco Capital, said: "A multimillion-pound regeneration programme and outstanding location with excellent transport links, means Preston is powering ahead and proving to be an increasingly attractive place for ambitious people and fast-growing businesses.

"A lack of new office space in Preston means Winckley Square will greatly enhance and expand the amount of such space in central Preston, breathing new life into the building and attracting more people to the city centre."

Ben Nachoom, chief executive at OneCoWork, added: "Preston is ideal for our first flexible workspace location in the UK. Its central position in the north of England, coupled with robust transport links, make it an accessible and strategic hub. The city is home to major businesses such as BAE Systems, benefits from close proximity to innovation centres like the University of Central Lancashire and contains a huge number of SMEs.