It perhaps isn’t the first place that springs to mind when you think of luxury clothing, but Preston Bus Station is the star of a new autumn/winter campaign for one well-known retailer.

End Clothing, which is based in Newcastle, has chosen the iconic 1960s building to showcase their latest streetwear and luxury brands.

Several stills and a video have been published on their website and social media, showing models wearing pieces from Moncler, Adanola, Represent and Stone Island as they stroll through the iconic site - surrounded by pigeons, passengers, and carrying luggage.

However, the brutalist architecture and functionality of the Grade II-listed building sits with End’s urban style. They have also recently filmed at a launderette and a snooker hall.

A spokesman for the retailer said: “The END. Creative team were inspired by the preserved architecture of the Brutalist Preston bus station and wanted to create a relatable fashion Editorial that captured the models weaving in and out of the people of Preston going about their daily life. We came across the building through a shoot produced in 2010 by iconic photographer Jamie Hawksworth and it really fitted the END. aesthetic. The team made the trip to Preston in October 2024, shooting Menswear and Womenswear across three days. The locals were extremely accommodating, and many were interested in what we were creating. It’s an incredible building with endless shoot locations.”

It’s not the first time that the bus station has been used in an advert this year - in April it was features in the backdrop of a Seabrooks Crisps promo, as wells as Avenham and Miller Park and Adelphi Square.