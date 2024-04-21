Huge emergency response to incident at Blackpool’s North station
More than six officers, a police van, an ambulance and other emergency workers responded to a call around 11am on Saturday.
A huge emergency response was seen at an incident at Blackpool’s North station.
The nature of the incident is not yet known.
Lancashire Police said they were unable to find details of the incident on their log.
British Transport Police have been contacted for comment.
MORE TO FOLLOW