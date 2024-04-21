Huge emergency response to incident at Blackpool’s North station

More than six officers, a police van, an ambulance and other emergency workers responded to a call around 11am on Saturday.
Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 21st Apr 2024, 12:22 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2024, 12:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A huge emergency response was seen at an incident at Blackpool’s North station.

More than six officers, a police van, an ambulance and other emergency workers responded to a call around 11am on Saturday.

Pic and video credit Kelsey FlaxtonPic and video credit Kelsey Flaxton
Pic and video credit Kelsey Flaxton

The nature of the incident is not yet known.

Lancashire Police said they were unable to find details of the incident on their log.

British Transport Police have been contacted for comment.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related topics:Emergency responseBlackpoolNorth