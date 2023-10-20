News you can trust since 1886
Legendary stars Billy Ocean, Jason Donovan, Heather Small and Bez from the Happy Mondays confirmed for Leyland's Music In The Park 2024

Billy Ocean, Aussie heartthrob, Jason Donovan and voice of a generation, Heather Small are confirmed to headline Music in the Park 2024 alongside a stellar line up of amazing 80s and 90s acts.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read
Joining the headliners for the Leyland spectacular are Katrina (formerly of Katrina and the Waves), Toyah, Sonia, DJ Pat Sharp, Nathan Moore from Brother Beyond, Angie Brown, Bez (DJ set), Rowetta and Boomin.

The event will once again take place at Worden Park on Sunday, May 26.

Nearly 4,000 people attended South Ribble’s biggest party of the year in 2023 and tickets for the 2024 event are on sale now at www.musicinthepark.live.

Billy Ocean performs during the Leipzig Opera Ball (Leipziger Opernball) on November 4, 2017 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)
Councillor Paul Foster, Leader of South Ribble Borough Council said: “Music in the Park is getting bigger and better every year. It’s an incredible event and I’m so pleased we're able to attract such brilliant performers to South Ribble.

Music in the Park has proved a hit since it launched last year

“We expect tickets to sell really quicky, so don’t hesitate to buy and get our great early bird discount. All our tickets are on sale now at www.musicinthepark.live”.

How much is it worth to the local economy?

Using data from last year’s event it has been revealed that that Music In The Park delivers a near £200,000 boost to the local economy.

Councillor Foster added: “Not only does the event provide a day of entertainment for our ticket holders, but it also provides a great boost to our local area and our businesses.

A previous Music in the Park at Leyland - Tony Hadley singing

“In 2023 many hospitality businesses benefitted from much-increased trade associated with this event and the wider events hosted over that weekend with Music in the Town taking place for the first time on Hough Lane, the day before Music in the Park.”

Ticket prices

Early bird: £40 (for a limited time only) then £45

General sale: £50

More than 3,000 people lived it up at the second Music in the Park gig this year

VIP: £70

VIP tickets allow access to fast-track entry, a dedicated VIP area plus upgraded toilets and a souvenir lanyard.

Payment plans for general sale and VIP ticket options are available.

Visit www.musicinthepark.live for more information and to sign up for updates. Follow at @leylandsmitp.