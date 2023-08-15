Lancashire residents spend an average of £641 a year on takeaways, but as the cost of living crisis worsens, people are looking to make cuts to their budget.

Coupon Snake found that the word ‘Fakeaway’ had an audience outreach of 196.2 million views on TikTok, but how can we make cheap alternatives to some of our most loved meals?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keen to find out more, we discovered the best air fryer fakeaway hacks to save money.

Five fakeaway recipes to make at home:

1. KFC Chicken

Cost of takeaway: £10.00

Cost of fakeaway: £3.68

Ingredients required:

Flour - 45p

Chicken Breasts - £2.29

Cornflakes - 69p

Egg - 25p

The worldwide fast food chain KFC has become an ultimate favourite with its specific, mouth-watering flavour and sumptuous sides.

For as little as £3.68, you could cut the price of eating out by half and make the famous fried chicken at home rather than spending as much as £10 on 10 mini fillets. Batch cooking this recipe is great for lunches, or using them in a variety of meals such as wraps, salads, or even a crispy chicken burger!

Why not spice things up a little by incorporating the original recipe of 11 herbs and spices for that truly tantalising taste, which consists of salt, thyme, basil, oregano, celery salt, black pepper, dried mustard, paprika, garlic salt, ground ginger and white pepper. It’s finger-licking good!

KFC Teriyaki Burger

2. Salt & Pepper Chicken

Cost of takeaway: £6.30

Cost of ‘fakeaway’: £4.68

Ingredients required:

Egg - 25p

Flour - 45p

Onion - 12p

Peppers - 42p

Diced Chicken - £2.15

Salt - 40p

Black Pepper - 89p

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This healthy and delicious Chinese order is enough to improve a weeknight and impress lucky dinner guests.

To cook the onions and peppers, you will need to use a wok or frying pan to soften them and mix in any seasonings you wish to use but once the chicken has finished cooking in the air fryer, toss the pieces into the wok to spread the flavours and serve.

Most households will have the key ingredient in their cupboard, a home staple, salt and black pepper, but this simple dish can be turned delicious with a few optional seasonings, such as garlic and chilli flakes.

The average cost of this dish is £6.30, but by staying home it could only be £4.68.

Chinese food

3. Five Guys Burger & Fries

Cost of takeaway: £15.90

Cost of ‘fakeaway’: £3.93

Ingredients required:

Potatoes - 21p

Onions - 12p

Tomato - 15p

Burger patty - £1.75

Cheese singles - 65p

Buns - 55p

Lettuce - 50p

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a fresh, juicy burger, Five Guys has always been the place to go. With a general meal at Five Guys consisting of a cheeseburger and as little as five fries, it could cost you an astounding £15.90, whilst from home, this can be made for as little as £3.93.

After adding all desired toppings to your patty, wrap the entire burger in tin foil and set it back in the air fryer to melt the cheese and toast the bun, leaving a soft and steamy bun. For the price of the patties, you receive two, so you may fancy challenging yourself to both or save the other for the next day and do burger night again or experiment with the leftover patty.

Five Guys burger, fries and a shake

4. Taco Bell CrunchWrap Supreme

Cost of takeaway: £6.39

Cost of fakeaway: £4.58

Ingredients required:

Beef Mince - £2.09

Lettuce - 50p

Tomato - 15p

Cheese Singles - 65p

Tortilla Chips - 50p

Wraps - 69p

One of the most recognizable and unique items available, the CrunchWrap supreme is a fan favourite on the mexican-inspired Taco Bell menu.

Luckily for picky eaters, this can be made with a variety of fillings including beef mince, grilled chicken or black beans for a twist. One crunchwrap on its own costs £6.39 from Taco Bell, but at home, this can be made for £4.58, making a quick and easy lunch or dinner idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with 500g of mince, if you don’t fancy having two of these mexican delicacies, you can save the remaining mince for another meal the next day, just add a sauce of your choice and it will be good to go! For those mexican lovers, why not add sour cream or guacamole to your wrap for an extra £1?

A Taco Bell crunchwrap supreme

5. Nando’s wrap

Cost of takeaway: £7.75

Cost of fakeaway: £4.25

Ingredients required:

Diced Chicken - £2.15

Nando’s Sauce - 99p

Wrap - 69p

Peppers - 42p

Known as legendary, Nando’s is one of the best places to indulge for chicken lovers. Their chicken has become world-renowned as it is marinated in PERI-PERI hours before it hits the grill.

Although the sauce is optional, it is key to create that Nando’s feeling and why not test out one of their unforgettable flavours. As we know, there is a limit on how much you can stuff into a tortilla wrap before it begins to break, so why not save some of that cooked chicken to have as leftovers the next day?

To order, the wrap costs £7.75 but with a 30p difference, you can make this staple at home for £4.25. But, if you are a spice or sauce fan, adding perinaise for an extra £2 could give this wrap a tantalising twist, and if you become a fan, the sauce goes perfect with almost anything!