House fire under investigation after two people treated by paramedics in Walton-le-Dale

Two fire engines from Bamber Bridge and Penwortham rushed to the scene in Oakland Glen at around 2.40am.

Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

Two people were treated by paramedics, the fire service said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation into the cause was opened, it added.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.