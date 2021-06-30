House fire under investigation after two people treated by paramedics in Walton-le-Dale
Two people were treated by paramedics following a fire at a domestic property in Walton-le-Dale this morning (June 30).
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 5:09 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 5:10 pm
Two fire engines from Bamber Bridge and Penwortham rushed to the scene in Oakland Glen at around 2.40am.
Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.
Two people were treated by paramedics, the fire service said.
An investigation into the cause was opened, it added.
