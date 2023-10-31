Tiffany’s on the Promenade has been told it can not reopen until it is deemed safe by inspectors at Blackpool Council after Jack Piper-Sheach, 10, was found unresponsive in the hotel reception.

A Blackpool hotel where a 10-year-old boy suffered a fatal electric shock is telling customers it has a reopening date despite not getting the all clear from the council.

Tiffany’s on the Promenade has been told it can not reopen until it is deemed safe by inspectors at Blackpool Council after Jack Piper-Sheach, 10, was found unresponsive in the hotel reception.

But yesterday, a member of the hotel's reception team, told The Gazette: "The hotel is not currently reopen but it will be by November 10."

Tiffany’s voluntarily ceased trading following the boy's tragic death.

The youngster, who had been in Blackpool for the illuminations switch on, was found unresponsive in the reception area of the hotel at around 10.40pm on September 3.

He was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool where he sadly died on September 7, with his family by his bedside.

Following his death, Blackpool Council launched an investigation and advised Tiffany’s it will not be permitted to reopen until “specified works” are completed.

The council has not said what type of works are being undertaken.

Once the works have finished, council officers said they will visit the hotel for an inspection and make a decision on whether the hotel can reopen.

A Blackpool Council spokesman said: ”We are awaiting confirmation from the hotel that all the necessary works have been completed.

"At that point our Health & Safety officers will visit the premises and a decision will be made if the hotel is ready to reopen.”

The council's investigation into the cause of the youngster's death is continuing and expected to take months to complete.

A week after the boy’s death, hotel bosses said they were working to get the hotel open again “as soon as [they] are able to”, adding that the closure has impacted dozens of bookings.

They said work in the reception area of the hotel was ‘mostly complete’, and apart from regular ongoing maintenance, refurbishment works would not hold up its reopening.

A spokesman for Tiffany’s said in September: “All guests with affected bookings during this period were contacted as soon as possible after the decision to close was made and offered alternate dates or refunds.

“The closure has impacted dozens of bookings but we have found tremendous support and understanding of the situation from our guests which we sincerely thank them for.”