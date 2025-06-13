The world-famous Hot Ice Show will return to Blackpool this summer, and the dates have been announced.

The show, which will feature Olympic and Dancing on Ice stars, as well as flameballs, jets and plumes, will run from July 10 to September 13 at Pleasure Beach Resort Blackpool.

Audiences can take in a 50 minute matinee performance, or a two-hour evening show every day apart from Sundays - and the matinee is free to watch if you have Pleasure Beach tickets.

Among the 30-strong cast are Dancing on Ice stars Katie Stainsby and most recently Simon Proulx-Sénécal as well as Olympian Robin Cousins. They will be performing tricks like back flips, triple spins, salchow, axel loops, flip, sit spin, combination spin and more to music specially composed for the show by The Notable Stranger and Craig Hemmings.

Amanda Thompson, director and producer of the Hot Ice Show said: "We're so excited for Hot Ice to return for its 88th year in the form of XS. For those of you who haven't seen it before, expect high-speed skating, back-flips, and stunning costumes. As the world's first purpose built arena, we know a thing or two about putting on a spectacular production. We hand pick skaters from around the world, all of which are world or Olympic champions and showcase the absolute best in ice skating talent. It's a show that you won't be able to see anywhere else in the world."

Tickets are £10 or from £15 seated and can be booked here or by calling the box office on 01253 341707.

The history of Hot Ice

1936 - Pleasure Beach Arena was built and the first shows took place. Pleasure Beach Arena was designed by the famous architect Joseph Emberton and was the world's first purpose-built ice theatre. The first show was called Marina.

1938 - Roy and Betty Callaway starred in the show. Betty went on to achieve public recognition when she coached Torvill and Dean to Olympic and World Championships.

1939 - 1944 - Even though war had broken out, the show went on as the government decided there was a need for entertainment. Throughout the war there was a cast of up to 50 skaters.

1959 - Frank Wright and Pleasure Beach staff designed and built a great illuminated staircase which was suspended from the roof. The staircase is still used in the show to this day.

1980 - Robin Cousins performed a gala performance at Pleasure Beach Arena following his gold medal winning performance at the Olympics earlier that year. He went on to perform again the following 2 years.

1994 - Amanda Thompson OBE produced and directed the show for the very first time

2025 – Hot Ice celebrated 89 years at Pleasure Beach Arena.