Park-goers were left in shock quickly followed by heartbreak yesterday when a dead dog was found wrapped in a bloodied blanket.

(WARNING: Contains images readers may find distressing)

Posting in a public Facebook with over 54,000 members Chloe Otter, 33, from Leyland, said her niece and her friends had spotted the Frenchie-type dog that had been buried with its toys in a shallow grave in the park.

Horror and heartbreak as walker finds dead dog wrapped in bloodied blanket at Farington Park in Leyland | Google

She said: “Whoever dumped their dog on Farington park wrapped in a towel covered in blood should be ashamed of themselves. Talk about cruelty to animals or what!!

“Not to mention it being on a park where children play. My niece and her friends was the one who found the poor thing and the police have been called! Disgusting behaviour.”

She added: “She was in a shallow grave with her toys covered with a towel and a stick placed on top.

“The dog was a Frenchie type breed that was a tan colour.

“I’m just hoping we find out what happened to the dog or at least now it’s been found it has the dignity it deserves.”

The dog was a Frenchie type breed that was a tan colour | Chloe Otter

The post attracted a flurry of angry comments, with one person calling the discovery “cruel and disgusting”, while another added “poor dog”.

The dog was has since been taken to Ribble Vets in Penwortham.

A spokesperson for Ribble Vets in Penwortham declined to comment on the matter as it is a “welfare issue”.

South Ribble Council has also been approached for comment.