3 . Buster

Buster is a clever 10-year-old male Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is young at heart and will still be able to keep up with you! This handsome man is a lovely affectionate boy who enjoys having human interaction. He very much enjoys being the centre of attention and will happily let you give him some fuss, he isn’t bothered about meeting new people as long as they give him some attention. He would be bested suited to a home with dog savvy children aged 6 and over, and for him to be the only animal in the home. Photo: RSPCA Preston