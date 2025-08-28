With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the Preston branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Hank and Bear.
If you think you could give any of these wonderful animals a home then email the RSPCA at [email protected].
1. Hank
Handsome Hank ia a big friendly and playful two-year-old Great Dane. Due to his size and energy and the work needed to improve him and give him the consistency he now needs he should be in an adult-only home with no other pets to help him grow. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Roxy
Meet beautiful five-year-old Old Tyme Bulldog cross Roxy. Roxy hasn't had the best start in life unfortunately being let down by humans, due to this Roxy arrived very shut down and worried about everything in life. She is a very timid girl so she needs a family that can help her gain confidence and thrive. She would really benefit from a home with another dog that meets her energy to help boost her confidence and can live can live with children 5+ that are dog savvy. Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Buster
Buster is a clever 10-year-old male Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is young at heart and will still be able to keep up with you! This handsome man is a lovely affectionate boy who enjoys having human interaction. He very much enjoys being the centre of attention and will happily let you give him some fuss, he isn’t bothered about meeting new people as long as they give him some attention. He would be bested suited to a home with dog savvy children aged 6 and over, and for him to be the only animal in the home. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Luna
Luna is a one-year-old energetic Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. She's explorative, curious and absolutely loves to play with tennis balls and soft toys alike! Luna loves fuss and attention and will always appreciate a good scratch! At this moment in time, it is recommended she goes to a home with children no younger than 14 and no pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston