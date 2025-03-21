A woman has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a shopper in a Morrison’s car park.

Kishwar Rani, 41, of Meadowbrook Rise, Blackburn, appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to causing death by careless / inconsiderate driving.

The court heard how on May 24 last year, at around 2.30pm, Ms Rani caused the death of Mrs Santosh Dwivedi by driving a black Honda Jazz without due care and attention.

At the time it was reported that a woman in her 60s suffered “a number of serious injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene. A section of the car park was cordoned off following the incident.

Ms Rani will be sentenced on June 6 at Blackburn Magistrate’s Court.

The maximum sentence is 12 months imprisonment and or an unlimited fine, with an obligatory driving disqualification.