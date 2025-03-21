Honda Jazz driver pleads guilty to causing death of woman in Morrison's car park in Blackburn

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 12:19 BST
A woman has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a shopper in a Morrison’s car park.

Kishwar Rani, 41, of Meadowbrook Rise, Blackburn, appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to causing death by careless / inconsiderate driving.

The court heard how on May 24 last year, at around 2.30pm, Ms Rani caused the death of Mrs Santosh Dwivedi by driving a black Honda Jazz without due care and attention.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the time it was reported that a woman in her 60s suffered “a number of serious injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene. A section of the car park was cordoned off following the incident.

Ms Rani will be sentenced on June 6 at Blackburn Magistrate’s Court.

The maximum sentence is 12 months imprisonment and or an unlimited fine, with an obligatory driving disqualification.

Related topics:BlackburnDrivingMorrisonsCourtsLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice