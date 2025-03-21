Honda Jazz driver pleads guilty to causing death of woman in Morrison's car park in Blackburn
Kishwar Rani, 41, of Meadowbrook Rise, Blackburn, appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to causing death by careless / inconsiderate driving.
The court heard how on May 24 last year, at around 2.30pm, Ms Rani caused the death of Mrs Santosh Dwivedi by driving a black Honda Jazz without due care and attention.
At the time it was reported that a woman in her 60s suffered “a number of serious injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene. A section of the car park was cordoned off following the incident.
Ms Rani will be sentenced on June 6 at Blackburn Magistrate’s Court.
The maximum sentence is 12 months imprisonment and or an unlimited fine, with an obligatory driving disqualification.
