Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in a supermarket car park in Blackburn.

A black Honda Jazz collided with a pedestrian on the first floor of the Morrisons car park on Railway Road at around 2.30pm on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in a car park in Blackburn (Credit: Google)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman in her 60s suffered “a number of serious injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A section of the car park was cordoned off following the incident.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this incredibly distressing time.