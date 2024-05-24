Breaking

Pedestrian dies after being struck by Honda Jazz on Morrisons car park in Blackburn

By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th May 2024, 17:17 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 17:26 BST
She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in a supermarket car park in Blackburn.

A black Honda Jazz collided with a pedestrian on the first floor of the Morrisons car park on Railway Road at around 2.30pm on Friday.

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in a car park in Blackburn (Credit: Google)

A woman in her 60s suffered “a number of serious injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A section of the car park was cordoned off following the incident.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this incredibly distressing time.

